The Unexpected Body Part You Should Be Masking This Summer

In a world where people pay money to put their feet in what's essentially a small-scale aquarium to let hundreds of little garra rufa fish chew off their dead skin, clearly all bets are off when it comes to getting smooth, silky feet. But if you're not down for the aquatic foot facial (we don't blame you, and not only because it's considered both unsanitary and inhumane), there's a much easier way to get your toes to touchable, soft, and callus-free condition, without stepping into a salon or painfully pumice-stoning your bunions into submission.
An at-home foot mask is your DIY answer to sandal-ready feet. As dermatologists Susan Bard, MD, and Monique Chheda, MD, tell us, foot masks serve as a quick, over-the-counter alternative to an in-salon pedicure treatment — and are often more effective because most are very gentle on the skin (and marine life). From medicated socks to soft creams and gels, the pros are breaking down the best foot masks on the market, so you can shed your dry foot skin and soften your calluses without ever setting foot in a fish tank.