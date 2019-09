The Unexpected Body Part You Should Be Masking This Summer

In a world where people pay money to put their feet in what's essentially a small-scale aquarium to let hundreds of little garra rufa fish chew off their dead skin, clearly all bets are off when it comes to getting smooth, silky feet. But if you're not down for the aquatic foot facial (we don't blame you, and not only because it's considered both unsanitary and inhumane), there's a much easier way to get your toes to touchable, soft, and callus-free condition, without stepping into a salon or painfully pumice-stoning your bunions into submission.