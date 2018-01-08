How To Save Big On Food All Year Long, One Month At A Time

1 of 13

Dry-uary



It's not too late to opt into a growing trend to kick off the new year: Dry January. There are several reasons people choose to abstain from alcohol for a month, but one benefit that everyone can agree on? It's a good way to save cash. Not only are you going to save money on drinks out, you may also see a decrease on late-night food purchases and hangover brunches.



The Lazy Way: Not in the mood to give up drinking altogether? Try not ordering it out for a whole month. Even during a casual midweek dinner with a friend, two drinks a person can easily be over half the bill. Plus, ordering a glass of wine or beer with a meal can be such a force of habit you might not even pause to realize you don't really need one. If you typically go out at least once a weekend and grab dinner out a night or two a week, that could easily be $200 in savings with one minor adjustment.