10 Photos That Definitively Prove We Should All Play With Our Food

Molly Horan
Didn't the adults in your life always tell you not to play with your food when you were a kid? Well now, kids' — and grownups' — meals are getting tinkered with, and the results are beautiful.

Instagrammers are turning snacks into food illustrations: A few berries and some chocolate sauce can become a fashion sketch, and there are adorable edible animals everywhere. We've collected some standout examples of this culinary creativity below. Take a look — you may just get inspired to have fun with your next feast. You won't get in trouble, we promise!
A friendly feline snack.
Swimming in a sea of salad.
Got to eat 'em all.
Dragons aren't scary when they're made out of pancakes
A very elegant light snack.
A different spin on ants on a log.

Seascape fruit plate.

Complete with a fun fact.

Today's hot air balloon #snackcreation #nannylife #foodart

A photo posted by Melissa Strzala (@mrsstrzala) on

Food art made in the moment.

Angry Burger game is getting better! 🍔 @bobbenblog #angryburger #burger #food #foodart

A photo posted by Robert Hannam (@adefaultnord) on

Proof you don't need a lot of food to make excellent culinary art.
