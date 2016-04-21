Didn't the adults in your life always tell you not to play with your food when you were a kid? Well now, kids' — and grownups' — meals are getting tinkered with, and the results are beautiful.
Instagrammers are turning snacks into food illustrations: A few berries and some chocolate sauce can become a fashion sketch, and there are adorable edible animals everywhere. We've collected some standout examples of this culinary creativity below. Take a look — you may just get inspired to have fun with your next feast. You won't get in trouble, we promise!
A friendly feline snack.
Swimming in a sea of salad.
I may have gotten a little distracted while making some mango salsa... We'll count this for day 56 in my #365daysofjoyinthejourney I am also participating in the #100dayproject thanks to @elleluna for creating it! For 100 days I will continue to create but focus on painting without a paintbrush, drawing without pens, and sculpting without clay. Here 's to day 1! #100daysofcreatingcreatively
Got to eat 'em all.
Dragons aren't scary when they're made out of pancakes
Mr. Dragon #foodart. #pinterest #foodartist #foodporn #food #breakfast #pancakes #veganpancakes #dragon #funwithfkld #banana #strawberries #chocolate #vegan #vegana #vegano #veganbreakfast #whatveganseat #vegansofig #vegansofinstagram #veganfoodshare #plantbased #crueltyfree #roar #goingbacktobednow
A very elegant light snack.
A different spin on ants on a log.
Seascape fruit plate.
Complete with a fun fact.
Food art made in the moment.
Proof you don't need a lot of food to make excellent culinary art.
