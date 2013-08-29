The newbie nail brand was founded by two CCA students, Arthea Sack and Janine Lee, after bonding over color swatches, rap music, and fashion. The two then forged ahead with creating quirky polishes — with adorable packaging — and an online hub to share pictorial inspiration and nail-art culture. The best part? All of Floss Gloss polishes are sans DBPs, Tolene, Formaldehyde Resin, and Formaldehyde — basically none of the icky stuff that comes in these pint-sized bottles. It’s safe to say these two hit the nail on the head, and we’re keeping a keen eye on ‘em and embellishing our digits with Floss Gloss' far-out new collection dubbed Princess of the Night. Watch out, Essie, there’s a new nail kid on the block.