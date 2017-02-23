This Fire Dance Is The Inspiration You Need To Make It To The Weekend

On the off-chance that your weekend won't include spinning globes of active flames, we've got you covered. Join Grace, Cori, and Chelsea as they head down to the sunset tide here in Tulum, Mexico, where a troupe of fearless fire dancers is staging their mesmerizing, red-hot tricks. We're a little torn between how beautiful this illuminated spectacle is and how worried we are for the safety of the performers. We could probably stand to take a few pointers from that extremely chilled-out donkey hanging out by the surf. Either way, if these synchronized candelabras rhythmically swaying to the drum beat don't say "Saturday is almost here," we don't know what does. Watch the video above to see the dancers' entire burn-defying routine, and tag along with the women for a cooling dip in the foam-slick sea afterwards.
