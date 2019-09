How A Financial Therapist Saved My Marriage

Taking Control Of Our Money

The paperwork she sent us to fill out beforehand was surprising. For starters, we needed to sign a contract saying we understood that, although most people find financial therapy empowering and helpful, we might experience anxiety, guilt, sadness, or anger.And although the therapist wanted specific numbers about what we owed for our house and credit cards, as well as what we spent each month on everything from groceries to haircuts, the majority of questions concerned our attitudes about money: What was my earliest memory of money? How did spending money make me feel? What did my parents teach me about money? What emotions did I associate with it?These were questions I'd never asked myself before. Answering them made me squirm. For the first time in my life, I realized that although I hated not having enough money to pay my bills, I didn't like money anyway.I didn't like thinking about money or talking about it. I didn't even like handling it. My habit was to toss crumpled paper bills and coins into my purse rather than tuck them safely and neatly away into a wallet. I was curious to hear what the therapist would think of this and if she would link my attitude to our financial situation.During our two sessions together, with help from the questionnaires we had filled out, the therapist excavated the reasons for my discomfort with money. Much of it had to do with how I was raised. My dad had been in business for himself, but he regularly refused payment because he felt that helping people was the right thing to do. The therapist helped me see that I absorbed that message and skewed it so I felt that taking money was something to be ashamed of.My husband had a similar view of money, and neither one of us liked to deal with conflict. We handled our financial crisis by not balancing our checkbook or learning how to use money-management software. Though very aware of our dwindling bank accounts, we kept our heads in the sand, hoping things would magically turn around. What we discovered about ourselves was painful to hear, but it was necessary in order to figure out a way out.Going forward, the therapist asked us, what could we do to save our house? "Well, we can't declare bankruptcy," I remember joking.But she surprised me by asking, "Why not?""Because it would be humiliating," I stuttered. "I would be embarrassed. We would feel so guilty. So sad. So angry."But, she pointed out, while not ideal, couldn't it potentially help us stay in our dream home? The one that my husband and I wanted to live in for the rest of our lives? Wasn't that our goal?When the session ended, I felt like crying. But for the first time in months, I also felt relieved. We might not be flush with cash, but we did have a plan — and answers to how we arrived at this point. We called a lawyer the next day to learn more about filing for Chapter 7.