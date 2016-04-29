How A Financial Therapist Saved My Marriage

Here’s where our story gets bittersweet. Did we file for bankruptcy? Yes. And yes, it was as difficult as I expected. And while it did help us with our massive credit card debt, the bank still wouldn’t grant us a loan modification or approve three separate short sales. We ended up going into foreclosure anyway.



The experience was like all of my worst money nightmares come to life. Yet throughout, I kept reminding myself of the questions the financial therapist had raised. Why does money bother you so much? What emotions are you attaching to money? How can you step back and try to be objective? Answering them helped remind me to face each step head-on, so we could start repairing our finances and look to the future.



Today, seven years later, my husband and I only rent. We don’t own a house and quite frankly, I’m not sure if I ever want to again. But happily, we pay for 90% of all purchases with cash, and we have very little debt. Thanks to a change of my husband’s career, we also have a steady income.



Do I balance my checkbook, faithfully use apps to track my purchases, and carefully track the dollar bills in my purse? Not always. My relationship with money is still one of dislike. But now I see it as just a means to an end — not a symbol of my identity or a reflection of myself.



Financial therapy helped change my relationship with money, and I’d certainly mention it to friends who are in a situation similar to the one my husband and I were in — as long as they are honest and prepared for some potentially revealing self-discoveries.



*Name has been changed.