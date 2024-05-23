I Fell For A Scam — Here’s What I Learned From It

The Lesson: “Scammers will prey on people who could have a bill outstanding, so it’s believable that they could be in trouble. After this happened, I looked at the FTC’s consumer protection site and learned that if it’s a legal debt, they must send you physical documentation by law. So if someone says you owe them money, tell them to mail you physical documentation before sending them anything — which someone conning you will refuse to do. At the time, I didn’t have as much financial literacy as I do now, so I didn’t even think to call the bank and dispute the transaction. Now, I would. I’m also very suspicious of anything that feels a bit off; I listen to that instinct now. And if I feel myself go into fight or flight, instead of reacting, I take a beat and think about it before I make any sort of move.”