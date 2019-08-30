10:30 a.m. — Excited by the prospect of dim sum, I breeze through my skin-care routine and apply light makeup. We debate between a few locations and settle on Crown Prince. I've never been, but the place is known for its opulent European-inspired interior. We have trouble finding parking and end up hogging a spot at the adjoining bank. W. is concerned that his car might get towed, but I drag him into the restaurant, assuring him that I will pay for the fine. As expected, the decor is reminiscent of an old European Château, and the banquet hall features a dizzying number of chandeliers. The food is nothing spectacular, but I have fun snapping pictures of our porcelain tea set. W. gets the tab.