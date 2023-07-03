5:30 p.m. — Home from work around 5:30. I eat another leftover homemade turkey burger and get ready to go to the gym. I leave my apartment around 6 to start walking but mid-walk some friends text to see if I want to do taco Tuesday. My legs are feeling sore and I'm feeling social so I agree. I hop on the metro to the restaurant (normally $2 but I have money on my pass still). I get a spicy margarita and a steak burrito ($29.14 with tip). We hang out for an hour or so and then my friends walk me halfway home. I walk the rest of the way back listening to Normal Gossip. I get home around 8:30, put on some comfy clothes and hang out on the couch while drinking a cranberry kombucha. I get ready for bed around 10. While doing my night routine, I practice giving a work presentation I have tomorrow in the mirror a couple of times. I'm in bed by 11 and asleep by 12. $29.14