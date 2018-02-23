The gaming landscape and its niche audience have both made major shifts in recent years. Long gone are the days when the industry's "poster image" was a man wearing a headset, hovering around a console. Today's research shows a spike in the smartphone arena, with women downloading and playing games more than ever before. In fact, women now make up nearly half of all mobile gamers combined, according to a study commissioned by Google Play. Putting this into perspective, we got up close and personal with three individuals who helped break down the stigmas female gamers face. Watch below for their unique stories, including how gaming has changed their lives forever.
Advertisement