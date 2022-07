I’m 23, A Full-Time Student, & Spent $73 On My Wellness Routine This Week

5:45 p.m. — After struggling with a stomachache yesterday and eating very lightly, I’m pretty hungry for a substantial dinner today. Unfortunately, I need to focus on a ton of assignments so I don’t really have any time to cook a large meal. Luckily, I recently received a new Freshly order a few days ago, so I warm one up. I eat the steak peppercorn meal, which is exactly the kind of tasty, filling meal I’m craving. I feel good eating it because although it is quick to heat, it is fresh, tasty, and filling which allows me to focus my energy on studying. I was introduced to Freshly through work. After the first time I tried it, I realized how convenient it was for me because I’m a busy individual. I will only get it delivered when I can squeeze it into my budget for the week. Freshly costs $9.50 per meal, and I ordered four meals this week.