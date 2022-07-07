I’m 23, A Full-Time Student, & Spent $73 On My Wellness Routine This Week

7:30 a.m. — My skin-care routine is relatively simple — at least compared to my previous routine. I used to have a multi-step routine that took ages (the YouTube beauty gurus really got to me). Now, I use less than five products. My only real goal is moisture and unclogged pores. My skin is looking extra dry this morning and I have a ton of Zoom meetings scheduled, so I apply the TonyMoly avocado sheet mask I bought last week at Ulta for about 15 minutes. I’ll often splurge with my bi-weekly paychecks and buy a few sheet masks to use over the next couple of weeks. Even if they don’t do much, I think sheet masks are good for the soul. I feel great after and more confident, especially when I see my skin glowing in the Zoom self-view.