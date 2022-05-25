I’m 25, Make $47k, & Spent $183 On My Wellness Routine This Week

6 p.m. — I take a stretch and balance pilates class at the end of my workday. My shoulders tend to get super tense and I’ve recently discovered through this class that I am also carrying a large amount of tension in the bottom of my feet. I am a huge advocate for a good heel, whether it be a pump or a boot, and will not allow pain to stop me from wearing them, which probably leads to the tension buildup. Just a theory though. The class is taught by a new teacher that I’m not as familiar with as some of the others. Usually this class would be $39, but since I work for the company I am able to take pilates classes for free. I usually don’t count the stretch and balance class as a workout but as more of a wellness treatment that I do for myself to keep my body in the best condition throughout the work week.