Your February Horoscope Is Here — Time To Embrace Your Creativity

The month starts off with a powerful full moon in
Leo on February 5, which will make us all desirous and passionate about who and what we love most.
Mercury moves into Aquarius on February 11, bringing clarity and insight from a fresh perspective. The sun enters Pisces on February 18, heightening our intuition, creativity, and imagination.
February 20 brings the Pisces new moon and Venusian shift into Aries, making it a special day to implement our goals and objectives — also, to celebrate life.