We Checked In With Some Of Your Favorite Money Diarists In 2023 — Here’s Where They Are Now

As we say goodbye to 2023, it’s time to catch up with the Money Diarists who had us cheering and chattering this year. There was a high-earner who found herself suddenly laid off, a lawyer plotting to quit her job, a tech engineer with a half-million salary (and the lifestyle creep to match), and a parent who pulled off a magical balance of career, kids, and giving a damn about her own wellbeing.
Ahead, those diarists and several others tell us how they’ve been doing since they wrote their Money Diary. Where they are now may surprise you.
Don’t see your favorite diarist here? Leave your faves in the comments for potential follow-up diaries next year!
Interviews have been edited for clarity and length.