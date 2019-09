Feeling Extra This Season? Here Are Our Favorite Glittery Beauty Buys

To help you shine a little brighter this year (if you haven't jumped on the glitter train already), we've rounded up our favorite beauty buys from Ulta Beauty that will add a burst of shine with every swipe. From the glistening topcoat that'll amp up any lipstick look to the heavy-metal liner that doesn't compromise on color, here's proof that there's no single way to rock a high-glam glitter vibe. Because ICYMI, feeling a little extra is always fun.