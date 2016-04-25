This Edgy Hairstyle Will Have You Feeling Like A Girl Boss

There's something decidedly badass about a fauxhawk — especially a half-updo fauxhawk. It's got all the polish of a typical updo, but with a major dash of attitude. Plus, it's completely versatile. Go for a smaller bump during the day, and then amp up the tease for a rocker-cool nighttime look. And isn't that what you really want in a hairstyle?
But if you're still stumped on how to pull off this edgy style, look no further. We've got an easy step-by-step video to show you how to get the look at home. Grab your bobby pins and hairspray, and check out the video above. You're going to dig this boss look.
