Fake A Bob With This Clever Styling Trick

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Maybe awards season has you lusting after Marion Cotillard's chic, short 'do from her Oscar-nominated film, Allied. Maybe it's the approaching 100 year anniversary of the Roaring '20s. Or, perhaps it's L.A.'s latest hair trends. Whatever it is, we've got the cure for your hair lusting with this easy hack for an immaculate faux bob.
Watch the video above for the full look, then try it yourself using the breakdown below.
Step 1: Comb or brush hair to detangle.
Step 2: Take a section from your crown that's about the same width as your iron of choice and wrap it going back, away from your face. Tip: Those with curly hair should focus on defining their curls, not creating the same pattern as you see above.
Step 3: Repeat over your entire head going in the same direction. Allow your curls to fully cool before you touch them.
Step 4: Once cool, comb through the ringlets to soften them.
Step 5: Light tease the mid-sections of hair.
Step 6: Pull all of your hair back into a loose, low pony. The elastic should be 1-2 inches above your ends.
Step 7: Roll the elastic under until it creates your desired length. Pin ponytail in place.
Step 8: Pull a few pieces of hair to the front, framing the face. Twist any remaining pieces under and pin.
