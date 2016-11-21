Marion Cotillard is not making things easy for Brad Pitt. This exclusive clip from Allied certainly proves that.
In the romantic thriller, out November 23, Cotillard plays a French Resistance fighter during World War II who has teamed up with Brad Pitt, a Canadian intelligence officer, for a secret mission.
As part of their assignment, which has them stationed in Casablanca, the two must pretend to be a loving husband and wife instead of the trained assassins that they really are. To pull this off, it would definitely help if they trusted each other. Something that is easier said than done.
In this scene, the two are seen in a sweltering apartment sharing a meal. But instead of some polite conversation about the weather, Cotillard decides to test Pitt's will.
After watching the Allied trailer, you're probably not surprised to hear this is as steamy as that apartment.
Does Pitt pass? No spoilers here. You'll have to watch for yourself.
