Paramount has released a longer trailer for the spy thriller Allied, and it looks like the rumors are true. (No, not those rumors.) Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard really do have just as much chemistry in this movie as we thought.
Max Vatan (Pitt) and Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) are a pair of international spies who cross paths on a mission to assassinate a high-ranking Nazi official. Soon enough, they fall in love, get married, and settle into domestic bliss.
The new trailer plays up the the steamy intimacy between the stars, but also shows that we're in for a thriller. Marianne might be a rat, and Max is racing to figure out the truth before his superiors make him kill her.
Married assassins? A Brad Pitt breakup? Go ahead and get those Mr. & Mrs. Smith jokes out of your system now. With the suspicions of disloyalty that arise, this love story doesn't look like it will have a happy ending.
A handful of film critics were invited to a preview of the movie on Tuesday, and some have shared positive responses.
The 20-min @AlliedMovie clip I just watched got me all excited! Looks stunning. Can't wait to see the whole film!!— Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) October 4, 2016
Just saw about five scenes screened for journalists from 'Allied' with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. Definitely sexy. #allied— Jocelyn McClurg (@JocelynMcClurg) October 4, 2016
Paramount just screened 20 min of footage of Zemeckis' ALLIED in NY -- looks like fantastic work by/chemistry between Pitt and Cotillard!— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) October 4, 2016
Allied will be released November 23. See the new two-minute trailer, below.
