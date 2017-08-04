There are over 45 thousand restaurants in New York City, meaning you could eat out every day for 40 years without repeating a spot. The infinite possibility can be overwhelming, especially when you have another couple thousand non-food activities you need to fit into your schedule. Which is why sometimes, food that's fast and cheap is all we're looking for.
And while it's tempting to run into the first familiar fast food restaurant we see, one of the benefits of living in a city of such infinite possibility means you don't have to compromise, even if it's for a quick or cheap meal. The fast-casual options in NYC have multiplied rapidly in recent years, providing hungry office workers and those on-the-go or on budgets with solid options. Plus, at all these spots, its 100% acceptable to eat alone and binge-listen to your favorite podcast.