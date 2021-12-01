10 Gift Ideas For The Impossible-To-Shop-For Fashion Person In Your Life

It’s hard facts that the fashion person on your gifting list is hard to please. Their taste? Specific. Which makes shopping for a 10/10 present pretty dang stressful. But we’ve got a holiday hack guaranteed to evoke a genuine personal happy dance rather than a flat, gritting-through-their-teeth “thank you" — H&M’s holiday selection of knitwear, athleisure, glittering party pieces, and more.
Yes, we know they have a one-of-a-kind aesthetic, but, hear us out, H&M’s offerings cater to every brand of fashion person, whether they're the pristine minimalist, vibrant maximalist or cozy homebody. From rhinestone-lined halters to vibrant knits, ahead, shop our 10 aesthetic-right picks they'll love.
Split-hem trousers guarantee an amped-up effect in place of basic black flares.
Obviously, the cozy girl on your list will love a new knitted bralette for stylish lounging.
A lamé dress is one thing, but for the serious statement-maker, it better come with cutouts.
What would a winter wardrobe be without an easy-to-toss-on shearling layer?
Every minimalist knows the power of an oversize blazer, particularly one in winter white for party season.
A sequined mesh midi is the way to level up from an LBD during the holidays.
Y2K lovers will swoon over this rhinestone halter top for the party circuit.
For the daring minimalist, this bodysuit blouse “wows” with tonal trousers.
This white cardigan makes for a flawless gift for the homebody this winter.
The maximalist always thinks beyond jewel tones and shimmer, making this checkered knit a holiday must.
