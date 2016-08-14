I'm a beauty girl through and through. I could spend hours swiping shadows on my hand or sitting in the salon chatting hair care. And yet, I've never gotten into masks. Sheet masks, clay masks, sleeping masks...none of them do it for me. I know, it's weird. Especially because I love the idea of following a 10-step Korean skin-care routine. The truth is, I don't find them particularly relaxing, and I feel like all my creams, serums, and exfoliants do just as good a job fixing any skin issues that come up. So until about a month ago, I considered masking a beauty chore akin to washing my makeup brushes. Then, I tried Farmacy's Honey Potion.
They say not to judge a book by its cover, but I totally did in the case of this mask. Had it not been for the spoon attached to the outside, I wouldn't have given it a second glance. A spoon? you ask, Who cares? Hear me out. This is not any old spoon you'd find included with a fancy cream and promptly throw away; this one is magnetic. Meaning, it clicks onto the top of the jar so that you'll never, ever lose it behind the five million other things in your medicine cabinet. Kind of genius, right?
I spent a good part of the day walking around the R29 offices showing this spoon discovery to anyone who would glance my way. Then, I figured I'd better dig into the actual product. I massaged the golden, jam-like mask into my skin when I got home, and was pleasantly surprised by the immediate warming sensation it gave. It was intensely relaxing, but given that it's 90 degrees outside at the moment, I'd recommend saving it for fall if you don't have air-conditioning. Even better, though, is the consistency. The honey had me worried it'd be thick, drippy, and sticky, but it stayed in place and felt super-soft.
When I rinsed it off, I actually said "wow" aloud to myself. My skin looked brighter and felt really hydrated — enough to skip night cream after. All of that is to say, it's earned its place in my hall of fame of favorites. It's even inspired me to pick up some other masks. Lately, I've been double-masking by slapping on a pimple-fighting charcoal or clay mask and following up with Honey Potion to moisturize. I've got to say, I'm starting to understand the hype — and my skin has never been better.
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask, $56, available at Sephora.
