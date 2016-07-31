This Clay Mask Is The Secret To Makeup-Free Selfies

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
If you have acne-prone or oily skin, a clay mask might already be a staple in your beauty routine. Clay (like kaolin, bentonite, or volcanic ash) soothes, absorbs oil, cleanses, and even exfoliates, which makes it a superhero for easily congested skin.
Recently, our beauty director Cat Quinn discovered the holy grail of clay masks. (She even dedicated an entire Snapchat story to it, which means the thing is legit.) "I had an active breakout on my cheeks and chin, so I used this mask three days in a row and by the third day, my skin was completely clear," she told us, clearly amazed.
Naturally, after hearing about this wonder product, I had to check it out. When I did, I discovered that the mask (which retails for a hefty $125) is on backorder at Nordstrom and out of stock at Bloomingdale's. Neiman Marcus still appears to have some tubes in stock, but judging by this product's popularity, I'm guessing they won't be around for long.
Clearly, I'm not the only one itching to get my hands on the mask, but if you miss your chance, or don't have $125 to drop, there's still hope. Ahead, we've gathered four other A+ clay masks that will do the trick. Let the pore-purging begin!
