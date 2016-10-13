Week 5 is a wrap! Tom Brady played his first game back on Sunday, and it was a smoking debut. He racked up 406 yards and three touchdowns versus the Cleveland Browns. Welcome back, Tom — we missed you.



Sunday also saw two simultaneous VIP face-offs: the second presidential debate, and the Packers versus Giants game. While everyone I rooted for on Sunday won (Go, Pack go!), it was definitely no easy task bouncing back and forth between channels, trying to take it all in.



So if you missed any of the action on Sunday or Monday, or you're just looking for some hot tips to get your team ready to rumble for week 6, look no further. In this week's episode, you'll find all the info you need to assure your victory. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and watch, make your changes, and win!

