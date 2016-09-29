Another week of Fantasy Football means another week of triumph, or in my case, heartbreak. My team, Good Better Besser, lost again this week. And to add insult to injury, the loss meant I had to take a practice SAT test while my opponent watched, laughing at my misery. But hey, at the end of the day I'm a woman of my word, and a bet is a bet.



Although losing (and taking a practice SAT) wasn't an ideal outcome, a win next week is definitely in the cards. With a few good pickups from the waiver wire and some smart substitutions, it's all uphill from here.



It's time to get your team ready to go for next week's games. Watch along to see who to start, who to sit, and who to drop. Go get 'em! You got this.

