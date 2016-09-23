Here's How To Win At Fantasy Football

Fantasy football is fun. If you already play, you know this. If you're a first-timer, this message is for you: Fantasy football can seem tricky, or even intimidating. But the truth of the matter is that it's a simple game to play. You can play (and even win) whether or not you're proficient in football. But just like when you learned to ride a bike, someone will have to give you training wheels first.



So whether you're a pro fantasy player, a total rookie, or your skills lie somewhere in-between, Refinery29 fashion market editor Rachel Besser is here to be your fantasy-football sensei. Each week, Rachel will give you all of the tips you'll need to achieve success. (Plus she'll let you in on her weekly bets. Spoiler alert: She lost this week... and had to wear a costume to work.) Check out the video above and get yourself in the game.

