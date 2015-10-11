We're always looking for ways to increase the opportunities we have to wear our favorite clothes, and this season, we're not sticking all our cropped tanks and strapless tops in a bin under the bed. Instead, we'll wear them on top of everything from turtlenecks to tees to button-up blouses. That's right, making your summer pieces work for fall doesn't have to be complicated. Click on for easy examples of this layered-up approach, and start salvaging your own hot-weather wardrobe out of those bins.
