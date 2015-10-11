A Layering Trick That'll Keep You Satisfied All Fall Long

Alyssa Coscarelli
We're always looking for ways to increase the opportunities we have to wear our favorite clothes, and this season, we're not sticking all our cropped tanks and strapless tops in a bin under the bed. Instead, we'll wear them on top of everything from turtlenecks to tees to button-up blouses. That's right, making your summer pieces work for fall doesn't have to be complicated. Click on for easy examples of this layered-up approach, and start salvaging your own hot-weather wardrobe out of those bins.

