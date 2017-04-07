If This Happens During A Facial, Run For The Hills

When you pay hundreds of dollars to have someone else deep clean your face, it’s only natural to slip into “they’ve got this” mode, close your eyes, and completely check out for an hour. After all, in American culture, facials are packaged and branded as a luxury experience. And luxury means not having to worry about a thing.
But the stakes are pretty high when you give someone else the keys to your complexion. Just ask anyone who's walked away from a treatment with red, irritated skin or blemishes. And, sadly, that's pretty common — and even expected — these days.
But the most sought-after estheticians from Los Angeles, Miami, and New York are here to tell you otherwise. Not only should you never experience gnarly, post-facial skin, but you also shouldn't endure pain, a hard sales pitch on products, or other iffy (but widespread) practices.
Ahead, the biggest names in skin set the record straight on what you should and shouldn’t expect from a facial. Consider them markers for finding a professional who gets it right — so you can go back to your nap in peace.