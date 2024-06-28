Is This The End Of Eyelash Extensions?

Issues can’t always be traced back to the application, though. Once a technician has fitted or infilled a set of lashes, the onus of aftercare (gentle cleansing and regular brushing) falls on the wearer; ignoring it can lead to dangerous consequences. Oil build-up (from products but also natural oils called sebum) can cause the area around the lash line to congeal, forming platelets of dirt around the eye. In extreme cases, this can cause lash mites (known as demodex, a mite living inside human hair follicles) to multiply. While microscopic mites are entirely normal on human skin, the draw of dirty lashes is enough to trigger overpopulation and cause irritation, among other side effects. If the thought of lash extensions appeals as a low-maintenance alternative to wearing and cleansing off mascara each day, be aware that there is still upkeep that needs to be done.