Getting to age 22 without ever having a professional touch your eyebrows is somewhat of a feat — especially when you have thick, hairy brows. But after shaving off half of one in the third grade, I stopped fussing with them and did my best to ignore them, only tweezing when it seemed I was a few days shy of a full-fledged unibrow.
Recently, however, I have been unhappy with their unkempt shape, so I decided it was finally time to do something about it. I settled on threading, for no reason other than it seemed less painful than microblading or waxing. I didn't talk to any friends who had done it, and I didn't arm myself with any more knowledge than that an aesthetician uses a string to get rid of stray hairs.
But the second I sat down in the chair and felt the thread touch my face, I realized there was a lot I wished I had known beforehand. Don't make my mistake. Instead, click ahead to read the eight things I wish I knew about threading before my appointment.
Recently, however, I have been unhappy with their unkempt shape, so I decided it was finally time to do something about it. I settled on threading, for no reason other than it seemed less painful than microblading or waxing. I didn't talk to any friends who had done it, and I didn't arm myself with any more knowledge than that an aesthetician uses a string to get rid of stray hairs.
But the second I sat down in the chair and felt the thread touch my face, I realized there was a lot I wished I had known beforehand. Don't make my mistake. Instead, click ahead to read the eight things I wish I knew about threading before my appointment.