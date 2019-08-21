Why This Activewear Set Is This Travel Expert's Secret Weapon

While travel is satisfying for the soul, that simultaneous sluggishness we feel when we’re away from home is inevitable. Our bodies are out of sync and our routines are turned upside down. This is something travel and lifestyle influencer René Daniella — a globetrotter who makes crossing time zones look easy — is all too familiar with. But she has a simple solution: her go-to performance look from Target’s JoyLab™ collection made with LYCRA® FitSense™ technology, which she takes with her wherever she travels.
Ahead, René walks us through her tips on staying fitness-focused while traveling, what to look for in travel-friendly activewear, and why a break-through innovation like LYCRA® FitSense™ technology is crucial to providing lightweight, targeted lift and comfortable support wherever you are.