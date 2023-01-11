What was your first job and why did you get it?

I babysat from an early age and in high school I started hostessing at a restaurant to pay for gas.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not in the slightest. We took multiple vacations a year and my parents often purchased new appliances or cars. We lived in a very wealthy suburb so I think I was skewed into thinking we were less rich than others as my parents didn't splurge on luxury or brand name items as much as other parents we knew. Our life was and has always been very comfortable. My dad retired the year I went away to college, so money became tighter then, but they still covered my undergraduate tuition. The only change I noticed was being pushed to find work in the summer, but otherwise, I was very well-supported even on a single income. My mom retired around 10 years ago and they currently own several properties, so I don't think they're struggling.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. I'm very thankful for my tech industry paycheck, which does go far but not as far as people would assume. I have a decent amount in savings and excellent healthcare, so I don't worry about unexpected expenses. My wife and I got married early last year, so sometimes I worry it will take a long time to get my savings back to where they were before I paid for a six-figure wedding. I'm lucky to be able to think so, but I operate under the adage that money is for spending! I also recognize that as a fully remote tech worker, my job might be more tenuous that I'd like, but I'll ride this gravy train until it reaches the station.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

My parents covered rent for both my brother and me through school, so given I did get a master's degree I stretched that out a little longer than most. I paid all my other bills and fun expenses, but they always made sure I had a roof over my head. I started paying my own rent when I was 27, so that's when I feel I became financially independent. In terms of a safety net, I am confident that in a disaster either my parents or my spouse's parents would support us in whatever we needed.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I had an allowance of $25 a week through high school. My parents put $10,000 down on my current car when it was purchased about 10 years ago. I paid the rest off a couple of years later and it's still going strong! I have a trust fund but it's not accessible to me until my parents pass away and honestly I have no clue what's in there. I get a couple hundred from them for birthdays and Christmas as well.