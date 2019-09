Thanks So Much For Reading This Article About Using Exclamation Points In Work Emails!

Exaggerated use of exclamation marks has often been coded as a feminine habit , something used for a myriad of reasons, whether to soften an email or appear enthusiastic, engaged, or approachable. But it can also be seen as unprofessional and can, therefore, perpetuate women's struggles in the workplace. Conversely, though, women are also quicker to be reprimanded for perceived sternness . Because of this, the situation presents a false dichotomy: Either use too many exclamation marks and risk being labeled ‘too nice’ (or, worse, incompetent and inexperienced), or don’t use enough of them and be thought of as rude, sarcastic, or a bitch.