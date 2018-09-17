Thanks So Much For Reading This Article About Using Exclamation Points In Work Emails!

Earlier this year, Lara Frank*, a copywriter for a large tech company, wrote an email to her boss trying to clarify a miscommunication. Frank edited her email to remove superfluous exclamation marks — something she had struggled with overusing in the past — and pressed send. Soon after, Frank’s boss approached her and said the email she had sent was “sarcastic and sassy” and suggested she work on her communication skills. “I was pretty pissed,” Frank said. “We have a lot of people on our team that are very blunt — much more than this — and they had never, to my knowledge, gotten a talking to.”