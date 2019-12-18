THIS Is The Most Underrated Step In Your Makeup Routine

In terms of desert-island beauty products, blush rarely seems to make the list. It's too '80s! I can use bronzer instead! But all the usual excuses aside, we like to consider blush our secret weapon for achieving that undetectable glow, bringing immediate warmth and radiance to our skin — even in the dead of winter. In the latest episode of Power Pigments, we celebrate this underrated beauty step with a dreamy, cloud-like blush look that is totally attainable.