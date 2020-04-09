Occupation: Events Coordinator

Industry: Environmental Services

Age: 28

Location: Boston Suburbs, MA

Salary: $67,000

Husband (K.'s) Salary: $65,000

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,840.31

K.'s Paycheck (1x/month): $2,700 + a commission check that varies each month

Gender: Woman



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $2,000 (It's actually $1,864.67, but we pay $2,000 monthly and put the extra toward to principal)

Loans: $0 (K. and I were lucky to have parents/grandparents that paid for college and own our cars)

Life Insurance: $131.10

Electricity: $50-$120

Oil: $250/tank fill (they typically fill the tank every two and a half months over the winter)

Dental Insurance for K. and Me: $11.92 (taken out of my paycheck pre-tax)

Health Insurance for K. and Me: $231.33 (taken out of my paycheck pretax)

Vision Insurance: $3.68 (taken out of my paycheck pre-tax)

Internet: $94.95

Unlimited Barre Membership: $169

Pet Insurance: $54.92

Audible: $14.95

Disney +: $6.99

Hulu: $11.99

NY Times: $4

Patreon: $10

HSA: $43.48 (taken out of my paycheck pre-tax)

401(k): $170.67 (taken out of my paycheck pre-tax, current total is around $6,000)

IRA: I maximize my yearly contribution. Current total is $12,000.

Short-Term Savings Account: $50,000

Brokerage Account: Typically between $600-1,000 per month, current total is $25,000.