12 p.m. — I read about an ArtWalk being hosted in Little Italy so I drive over to check it out. Parking costs some money ($10). I am totally blown away by this street fair!! The first thing I'm suckered into buying are two rocks painted into little bugs... so dumb, so cute. I buy a bee one for me and an ambiguous bug for my sister ($10). It's pretty toasty out so I stop in a cafe and get an almond Italian soda, my all-time favorite ($5). A shop outside of the tents beckons to me smelling of amazing incense. I can't help myself and end up buying two boxes of incense sticks and a new incense plate ($23). The last thing I buy at the market is a hand-painted watercolor card of an ostrich to send my sister with the rock bug inside ($10). I know I've spent more money than I should have but I love supporting small local artists. After walking around for about two hours I pop into a 7-11 and buy a sweet tea, bottle of wine, and a six-pack of boozy cider ($25). $83