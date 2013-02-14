Lingerie drawer looking a little tired? Perhaps you didn't get that matching knicker-and-bra set you were expecting from your S.O.? Or perhaps you just can't find anything that's not a little ratty, when you dig through? Either way, we have just the thing for you.
Luxury swimwear and lingerie designer Eres, has just released this video (totally okay to watch during office hours — promise) to remind us that the right bra is worth its weight in gold. Silhouette enhancing and contouring defining, the perfect bra is worth the time and effort it takes for you to find it and for someone else to create it.
Lesson learned. But why these bras, you ask? Well, what sets Eres apart from the rest of the competition is their total lack of padding. What you see is what you get. Literally.
We’ve been told that the brand’s light-as-air lace pieces and sleek graphic tailoring are habit forming. But we may just have to find out for ourselves. In the name of research, of course.
Photo: Courtesy of Eres
