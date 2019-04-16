7:15 a.m. — I wake up, drink coffee while getting ready, and take the tram, Metro, and trolleybus combo to work. I hate this rush-hour commute. Even though the Metro trains come every 30-60 seconds, they are still packed full. On the way to work, I do some research for our summer plans. We (my partner, K., and I) are trying to spend July and August in Spain to see friends and go to some music festivals. I lived there for three years and really miss it, so spending some time there is really important to me, but I'll have to plan carefully so it'll be financially possible. We just planned to volunteer at a music festival in early July, so our tickets will be reimbursed! Now I'm trying to figure out how to get there. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings I work at a daycare. My kids at this school are two and three, and they are so cute but a real handful, which is why I'm super glad there is a Russian co-teacher here.