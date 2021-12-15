8 a.m. — We wake up and start getting ready for the day. I do my morning Peloton workout and eat yogurt, blueberries, and granola for breakfast. There are still a ton of home items we want to get so we head into town to one of my favorite places ever: Crate and Barrel. We get a seven-piece Wusthof knife set ($359.29), a beautiful Le Creuset dutch oven in cream with a gold handle ($395.11), and a John Boos cutting board ($135.20). I'm so excited to finally get one of these and try out some delicious recipes! We head to The Container Store next and get a laundry hamper ($64.90, why is this so expensive?!) and some drawer organizers for the bathroom and kitchen ($53.10). We also stop by Lush and get four bath bombs ($33.12). Our master bath has a beautiful freestanding tub that we want to start using. $1,040.72