Broke & Hungry? Try This

We've all been there: A few days before pay day or a big trip, and there's just no time or money for groceries. But that doesn't mean you have to go hungry (or eat peanut butter for every meal).
Of course, if your fridge really is completely empty, we can't help you (we're not magicians). But, provided you have some odds and ends left lying around, and a reasonably stocked pantry, you can eat well till you hit up the grocery store again. Hey, you might even discover your new favorite weeknight meal.
Click through to see our ten tips for cooking like a pro even with an empty fridge.
Of course, if your fridge really is completely empty, we can't help you (we're not magicians). But, provided you have some odds and ends left lying around, and a reasonably stocked pantry, you can eat well till you hit up the grocery store again. Hey, you might even discover your new favorite weeknight meal.
Click through to see our ten tips for cooking like a pro even with an empty fridge.