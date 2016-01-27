Story from Food & Drinks

9 Chefs Relive Their Most Embarrassing Packed Lunches

Andrea Strong
Photo: Getty Images.
We've all been food shamed at some point: that uncomfortable moment when someone looks at what you're eating, crinkles her nose up in disgust, and blurts out something like, "Ew! Gross!" As adults, we can laugh these missteps off and tell people they need to be more adventurous (and less rude!), but when we were kids, the lunchbox food shame was really just the worst. (And for some of us, the flash of embarrassed hot cheeks is forever burned in our memory). The culinary heavyweights of today also had to endure taunting over their packed lunches. With stories of tuna tinged with neon-green relish, and braised chicken feet with steamed tripe, it’s no wonder these chefs learned to cook!

