Palestinian-Chilean Artist Elyanna Won’t Stop Advocating for Her People

As she gets ready to continue her festival run with Lollapalooza next and Osheaga in Montreal, Elyanna thinks about the future and hopes to see herself where people don’t expect her to be. “As an Arab artist, a lot of people have really low expectations when it comes to our craft: ‘Oh, she sings in Arabic.’ There's a lot of limitations. I have this huge belief that I'll be able to get where I need to be by being who I am and what I represent — I don't want to change that for anyone. I'm committed to my sound. I'm committed to who I am,” she states. She wants to reach milestones that no other international Arabic artist has reached, and she’s adamant that it can happen, especially seeing the way fellow Latine music artists have popped off globally and organically. “I feel like it's time to do that. Just like how Latin music did, just like a lot of artists that I'm so inspired by that we were able to break all these limitations. I want to get to that.”