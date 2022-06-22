Super Sale Alert: You have until June 30 to get an extra 15% off already-discounted toys from Ella Paradis with exclusive promo code ELLAR29.
If you want to stock up on your favorite sex toys or want to start your vibe-related journey, we got you covered. From now through the end of June, save an extra 15% off select R29-reader-favorite) toys at Ella Paradis with our exclusive promo code ELLAR29. Take your pick from Better Love's iconic Blowfish, Dame's classic Aer, and more. If you'd rather have it all bundled up with a pretty ribbon, Refinery29's limited-time Pride bundle is for you (it's excluded from the promo code, but it's still 80% off). To see what other top-rated vibes are included — and to take advantage of this super-exclusive deal we scored for you — keep on scrolling.
Advertisement
This little guy is an R29-reader favorite — and one of our team's MVP sex toys. Better Love's Blowfish features dual suction and magic tongue functions. Plus, it's waterproof and USB rechargeable and includes seven different vibrating modes.
This superstar pressure-wave-suction toy from Dame is everything you've been dreaming of. It creates a soft seal around your clitoris with pulses of air in five different vibrating patterns and intensities. There's a reason our writer described it as "getting oral from a cloud."
The Tap Dancer is unique because it uses tapping technology to stimulate nerves and mimic the human touch you would feel during foreplay. It's waterproof, USB rechargeable, and has six vibrating modes.
The Rabbit Lily vibe has everything you'd ever need in a vibrating sex toy. It features dual motors to double the pleasure, 10 vibrating modes, waterproof and it's super quiet. Reviewers say it's "the finest vibrator" they've had and it's "very quiet and the different speeds are great."
This super-soft and easy-to-clean toy is exactly what you need if you're just starting to experiment in the vibe world. Of course, it's completely waterproof and flexible with a single-button operation. Reviewers say they "love how it works" and that there was "NO single moment [they were] disappointed."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.