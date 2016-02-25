We've seen a lot of fancy egg salad recipes around, but you know what we say: If it ain't broke, don't mix it! This simple egg salad recipe can be made in just a few minutes, using very few ingredients, and you won't believe how good it tastes. Just goes to show that sometimes less is more.
Ingredients
5 large hard-boiled eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
4 tsp dijon mustard, leveled
1 tsp lemon juice (or more, to taste)
1/3 cup chopped fresh dill
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Peel and chop your hard boiled eggs and place into a bowl. Crush the eggs with a fork or your hands.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice. Pour over eggs and stir to combine. Add dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
Tip: Allow the egg salad to sit in the fridge for several hours to let the flavors really develop.
Ingredients
5 large hard-boiled eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
4 tsp dijon mustard, leveled
1 tsp lemon juice (or more, to taste)
1/3 cup chopped fresh dill
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Peel and chop your hard boiled eggs and place into a bowl. Crush the eggs with a fork or your hands.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice. Pour over eggs and stir to combine. Add dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
Tip: Allow the egg salad to sit in the fridge for several hours to let the flavors really develop.
Advertisement