How To Make An Egg In A Pepper

Egg In A Pepper Why use a plate or a bowl when you can use a pepper? Yield: Serves 3
Ingredients
- 1 bell pepper
- Olive oil
- 1 green onion
Recipe Instructions
- Cut the top off of the bell pepper and hollow out the seeds before slicing width-wise into rings.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and add bell pepper rings.
- Flip rings and add eggs to their interiors.
- Finely chop green onion and add to the tops of the finished eggs in peppers.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
