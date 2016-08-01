Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make An Egg In A Pepper

Egg In A Pepper Why use a plate or a bowl when you can use a pepper? Yield: Serves 3
Ingredients
  • 1 bell pepper
  • Olive oil
  • 1 green onion
Recipe Instructions
  1. Cut the top off of the bell pepper and hollow out the seeds before slicing width-wise into rings.
  2. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and add bell pepper rings.
  3. Flip rings and add eggs to their interiors.
  4. Finely chop green onion and add to the tops of the finished eggs in peppers.
