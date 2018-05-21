Here's Another Way To Have Eggs For Your Dinner Tonight

Fun fact: according to a new study from China, an egg a day is not bad for your heart health, as some people had previously thought. In fact - it might even help prevent against strokes.
With that in mind, how's about yet another way to eat them? This egg-in-pepper recipe works for both dinner and breakfast and takes about, oh, five minutes to complete.
Egg In A Pepper
Why use a plate or a bowl when you can use a pepper?
Ingredients
1 green pepper
Olive oil
1 spring onion
Instructions
Cut the top off of the pepper and hollow out the seeds before slicing width-wise into rings.
Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat and add pepper rings.
Flip rings and add eggs to their interiors.
Finely chop spring onion and add to the tops of the finished eggs in peppers.
