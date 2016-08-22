We have a lot to thank Sex and the City for, from the cupcakes craze to a shirtless Smith Jared. But perhaps one of the show's most enduring legacies (besides cosmos) is the idea of "secret single behavior." Secret single behaviors are the kind of stuff you only do when no one's around — like skipping the silverware or getting delivery from a place steps away from your apartment.
It's no secret that we're fans of secret single behavior here at R29. In the video above, from our YouTube channel, we celebrate some of our favorite food habits that are best enjoyed solo. How many do you relate to?
