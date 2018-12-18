The perfect winter cocktail is the pinnacle of any successful holiday party. But while we're always up for a spiked hot cocoa or hot toddy, there are only so many times we can make the same old cold-weather drinks before our guests get bored.
That's why, this year, we're shaking things up with unique (and delicious) festive drinks for all our soirees. In celebration of the season — and the new Ocean Spray® Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink — we rounded up four inventive winter drink recipes you can easily make at home: from a spiced mulled wine that will warm you up on the coldest of nights to a not-your-grandma's take on eggnog. Click through to check out each recipe, and get ready for your holiday parties to be extra lit this year.