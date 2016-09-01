Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make Strawberry Shortcake

“Strawberry
Strawberry Shortcake
Assemble this dessert at work for an sweet end to your packed lunch! Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 small biscuit*
  • 4-5 strawberries, sliced
  • 1/4 lemon
  • 1-2 tsp honey
  • 1 pinch sugar in the raw or regular sugar
  • 1 batch coconut cream**
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the sliced strawberries, honey, and lemon juice. Let marinate for a few minutes and up to a few hours before assembling.
  3. Sprinkle the top of the biscuit with a pinch of sugar (ideally sugar in the raw). Bake the biscuit for 10-12 minutes.
  4. Layer the biscuit, strawberries, and coconut cream and dig in. Keep the coconut cream refrigerated until you are ready to eat.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already prepped these biscuits on Sunday. Use the smaller one in this recipe.

**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already made a batch of coconut cream on Sunday.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks