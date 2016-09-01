How To Make Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry ShortcakeAssemble this dessert at work for an sweet end to your packed lunch! Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 small biscuit*
- 4-5 strawberries, sliced
- 1/4 lemon
- 1-2 tsp honey
- 1 pinch sugar in the raw or regular sugar
- 1 batch coconut cream**
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- In a small bowl, combine the sliced strawberries, honey, and lemon juice. Let marinate for a few minutes and up to a few hours before assembling.
- Sprinkle the top of the biscuit with a pinch of sugar (ideally sugar in the raw). Bake the biscuit for 10-12 minutes.
- Layer the biscuit, strawberries, and coconut cream and dig in. Keep the coconut cream refrigerated until you are ready to eat.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already prepped these biscuits on Sunday. Use the smaller one in this recipe.
**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already made a batch of coconut cream on Sunday.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
