Coconut CreamThis is a great vegan alternative to whipped cream.
Ingredients
- 1 can coconut milk (use 2 tbsp of the cream on top)
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2-1 tsp honey, (depending on how sweet you like it)
Recipe Instructions
- Open the can of coconut milk and, without shaking it, take 2 tablespoons off of the top — this is the cream and should be thicker than the coconut milk/water part beneath.
- Use a hand-mixer or blender to mix the ingredients until they reach the consistency of whipped cream.
- Place in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement