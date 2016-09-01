Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make Coconut Cream (Vegan Whipped Cream)

Coconut Cream
This is a great vegan alternative to whipped cream.
Ingredients
  • 1 can coconut milk (use 2 tbsp of the cream on top)
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2-1 tsp honey, (depending on how sweet you like it)
Recipe Instructions
  1. Open the can of coconut milk and, without shaking it, take 2 tablespoons off of the top — this is the cream and should be thicker than the coconut milk/water part beneath.
  2. Use a hand-mixer or blender to mix the ingredients until they reach the consistency of whipped cream.
  3. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.
